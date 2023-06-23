Building projects in tune with nature

June 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

India possesses a rich cultural and environmental heritage, but also faces rapid urbanisation. As cities grow and expand, there is a loss of natural habitats and green cover across the country.

In 2021, India ranked third in the U.S Green Building Council’s list of countries leading in sustainable spaces, with 146 LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings representing nearly 2.8 million gross area square metres of green building space. There is government support also, as many states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among others, offer incentives for green building projects.

Green building design

Renewable energy sources, eco-friendly materials, green roofs with a layer of vegetation, and rainwater harvesting systems ensure the reduction of waste during construction. Projects with such considerations help to reduce the carbon footprint of the building and its energy bills.

Projects with spaces

Projects developed within the city are trying to make provisions for open areas such as rooftop gardens or jogging tracks. Establishing accessible and environmentally friendly areas can serve as a remedy for the negative impact of urbanisation. Through efficient handling of water and energy resources, these spaces can also contribute to conservation efforts.

Mixed-use development

As per projections made by the World Health Organisation, urban areas will house about 70% of the world’s population by 2050, with nearly all of this growth taking place in developing nations. This exponential growth is expected to create a pressing need for high-quality urban infrastructure and services to meet the demands of an ever-increasing population. Mixed-use developments offer a solution to this problem. These projects combine commercial, residential and community spaces in a single development, which can be applied to one building or an entire neighbourhood.

Adaptive reuse

This strategy manages to achieve two goals at the same time: sustainability and conservation of cultural heritage. In India, many historic buildings are being repurposed for new uses instead of being torn down and replaced with new buildings. This approach helps to preserve the heritage of the building while also reducing waste and minimising the environmental impact of new construction.

Cultural preservation

Developing real estate projects that align with the culture of the area can be crucial for sustainability and social inclusivity. To improve the quality of the environment being built, cultural resources should be considered during the planning process. Construction work should also be done in consideration of the local culture to avoid disruption through noise or pollution.

The writer is Managing Director, Rhythm ResiTel.