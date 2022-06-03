Earth-friendly checklist

Despite the building sector being responsible for over 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, small eco-conscious steps can make way for big changes

Started in 1972, June 5 of every year is celebrated as World Environment Day. Fifty years later, the importance of this day cannot be emphasised enough. In India, this March has been recorded as the hottest in the last 120 years. The heat waves through the country since then have affected human health, crop production and placed a strain on electricity demand, creating the country’s worst electricity shortage in over six years. Experts have warned that India will face more frequent and intense heat waves in the coming decades.

The primary cause of global warming is the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) as a result of human activities which have been rapidly increasing. In fact, nine of the 10 warmest years since then have occurred after 2005; and the five warmest years on record have occurred since 2015.

A report from the United Nations months ago painted a grim picture of the climate situation. It said that 37% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions came from the construction sector. Though the COVID-induced lockdown brought about a desirable change with construction work coming to a halt, the operations are on the rise again. “The lack of real transformation in the sector means that emissions will keep rising and contribute to dangerous climate change. It could be possible to nearly eliminate carbon emissions from building sector operations by 2050,” the UN report said. What can we do?

Being energy smart

Explore options to minimise the use of air-conditioners. The most effective way to do this is to minimise heat ingress into the building. Heat ingress can be reduced by use of roof insulation, heat reflective roof tiles or roof gardens.

Install energy efficient fixtures and equipment that will further reduce energy consumption, thereby cutting down emissions as well as lowering electricity costs. These include LED lights, BLDC fans, BEE Star rated air conditioners and appliances.

Solar photovoltaics systems, which do not produce GHG emissions, can be installed to power the reduced energy load.

Save water

Install water saver fixtures such as faucets with aerators and dual flush water closets.

Install metres to monitor water use.

Replace pavers on the ground with permeable surfaces such as soil and/or vegetation. The large quantity of pavers used in typical homes reduce rainwater percolation into the ground and end up letting out water into storm drains. This is water that could otherwise have been used to increase the ground water table. Vegetation will improve percolation and increase oxygen generation. Ensure that all the rainwater from the roofs is being led either into percolation pits or captured for direct use.

Install wastewater treatment systems that allow re-use of water for irrigation and flushing instead of letting it out to pollute our streams and water bodies.

The above strategies will lead to reduced burden on the environment and also ensure water security for the future, reducing our reliance on exterior sources of water.

Questions for your builder

Ensure adequate measures have been provided around the building to facilitate landscaping and good breezeways.

Check if your apartment is well-lit naturally at different times of day.

Check if all key spaces have access to cross ventilation to ensure that most of the indoor spaces are comfortable without the use of air conditioning.

Ask the builder to quantify the estimated energy consumption and how much of this will be met by renewable energy sources/ systems.

Ask the builder for the water balance calculations — i.e. calculation of water demand and supply from various sources including the reuse of treated waste water and harvested rainwater.

Demand water metres for individual dwelling units so consumption can be monitored per unit.

Demand that only low or zero VOC paints and finishes are used. VOCs (Volatile Organic compounds) in paints, adhesives and other finishes are organic chemical compounds that evaporate easily at room temperature, harming human health and contributing to global warming.

Demand infrastructure for solid waste management within the site.

Gated communities can organise open houses and symposiums to extend the benefits of environmentally sustainable design and construction to the local community in order to spread awareness.

Home advantage

Check the architect’s knowledge of sustainability and green credentials.

Ensure that your health and well-being, and that of the environment, are factored into the design. One way to do this is to ask that your house be designed to comply with (ideally exceed) relevant green building standards such as IGBC Green Homes/ GRIHA.

Engage a contractor who has experience with green buildings and eco-friendly materials.

Promote solutions and aesthetics relevant to the local climatic and cultural context.

Aim to create Net Positive Energy and Zero Water Discharge buildings.

Commit to having your home certified under the most appropriate green building standard.

The writer is the founder of Green Evolution, a sustainable architecture firm.