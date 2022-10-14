Infrastructure development today has become the key to economic growth. But, with raging environmental concerns, it becomes critical to ensure that this growth is sustainable. Commercial real estate sector is on an uphill climb.

With digitalisation and sustainability shaping the future, companies are recalibrating their outlook towards office buildings. Businesses are fast realising that leveraging digital tools to build sustainable and digitally connected office spaces can efficiently cater to the needs of the workforce, lead to productivity and employee satisfaction, reduce carbon footprint, provide cost benefits, build efficiency and help India fulfil its global commitments on sustainability.

While technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) have made it possible for companies to think beyond traditional approaches to commercial real estate development, major advancements in storage, aggregation and analysis of data in the built environment have ushered in a new frontier in building design and operation. This transition has prompted unprecedented levels of efficiency and a human-centric experience that is intuitive, seamless and personalised for all.

Clear visibility

Today, digitally connected, sustainably built office spaces have become the key differentiators that make them competitive, flexible and futuristic. Digital technologies are also converging multiple or different systems, optimising spaces and are well-equipped with network capabilities. They can easily connect or control lighting, HVACs, security or monitoring systems to provide visibility across operations and management functions. Furthermore, digitally connected smart buildings offer tools to collect vital information such as building temperature, luminosity, carbon emission levels, and occupancy. The collected data can be easily seen on the dashboard or screens to analyse and improve the building’s operating conditions. This visibility allows companies to manage and optimise operational and energy costs, prevent unnecessary expenses, innovate, become flexible, offer solutions to environmental challenges and lead to overall satisfaction. Keeping the basics in place, an intelligent, smart and resilient building system can save time, manage risk, deliver cost efficiency and lifecycle value. The most commercially attractive buildings are those with built-in resiliency where systems are constantly open and flexible for updates and improvements. For businesses, there are considerable strategic advantages to working in a smart building.

The smart systems can significantly help in reducing the total cost of acquisition with energy-efficient and IoT based solutions in buildings. The digitally connected systems in buildings involve huge data flow and so security of these devices becomes paramount. Putting cybersecurity procedures is critical to help building managers stay ahead of any potential threat. The smart building systems use the best security protocols to ensure privacy of building users and data security.

High on energy

It is important to note that commercial real estate has a critical role to play in the fight against climate change and help India achieve its sustainable development goals. The world is already experiencing the hazardous effects of climate change especially on economic and social fronts, and the decarbonisation journey has to be accelerated quickly across sectors to avert risks. As per estimates, the real estate sector drives approximately 39% of total global emissions, and around 11% of these emissions are generated by manufacturing construction materials, including steel and cement, while the rest is emitted from buildings themselves and by generating the energy that powers buildings.

As the role of corporate real estate changes, the types of buildings that companies occupy are changing too. A greater appreciation of the contribution that the workplace can make to business success has made firms more discerning about the kinds of sites they select, and more mindful of the benefits that particular buildings offer.

According to a World Economic Forum analysis, digital technologies, if scaled across industries, could deliver up to 20% of the 2050 reduction needed to hit the International Energy Agency net-zero trajectories in the energy, materials and mobility industries. These industries can already reduce emissions by 4-10% by quickly adopting digital technologies.

Hence, at this critical juncture, digitalisation and decarbonisation can drive or help companies and industries to transform or reinvigorate their strategies to envision a sustainable future.

The writer is Business Head, Digital Energy, Schneider Electric India.