Designs of the future

CPKA: Five Decades of India’s Built Environment is an invaluable publication to young architects, the fraternity, university libraries and patrons

CPKA: Five Decades of India’s Built Environment documents the history of the widely recognised architecture firm, C.P. Kukreja Architects (www.cpkukreja.com). Authored by architects Arunima and Dikshu Kukreja (published by Roli Books), the book, records the exponential growth of the practice, from a firm with two architects (in the late 60’s) to over 200 professionals today.

Architect C.P. Kukreja established CPKA in 1969, after an education in Melbourne and Canada. Over the years, the practice was complemented by an engagement in education and writing. Kukreja was instrumental in establishing the Sushant School of Architecture (1989), which primarily envisions climate-responsive settlements that respond to context.

To address the need for documentation, C.P. Kukreja established the Architecture + Design (A+D), that continues to remain a significant magazine, archiving projects since 1984. The resolve to engage with sustainable design was elaborated in Tropical Architecture, a book authored by C.P. Kukreja (published by Tata McGraw Hill, 1978) that became a primer in schools of architecture. The felicitation by former President of India K.R. Narayanan is a testimony of Kukreja’s lifetime contribution to profession and society.

Innovation & recognition

Over the last 50 years, CPKA has designed a range of typologies that include institutional projects, embassies, industrial complexes, housing and residences, educational and recreational projects. With a Master’s degree from Harvard University and a fellowship at Taliesin-Arizona, Ar. Dikshu Kukreja, joined the firm bringing in dynamism and contextual perspectives to consolidate a growing practice.

The trajectory, from early projects like Jawaharlal Nehru University (1970) to Gautam Buddha University (2007), indicate the formulations of technology, function, climate and materials. Over the last five decades, the firm has won numerous national and international awards for its contributions.

CPKA developed an inter-disciplinary team, equipped with a range of in-house expertise: from master planning, design, urban design, interiors, infrastructure planning. The organisational structure includes civil engineering, structural design, electrical, mechanical, landscape and interior design, reinforcing the efficiency of execution.

Historically, by the late 70’s, CPKA had been well established with invitations to international projects such as the Parliament Building in Baghdad, Iraq; a five-star hotel in Russia; hospitals in Nepal and Bangladesh; and embassies in Africa.

The enormity of the effort, to establish offices in the Middle East, Iran and Iraq in the early 1970s is a commendable achievement for an Indian practice.

Need for housing

The early 70’s was also a phase in Indian history when a growing need for housing emerged. It provided the firm, an opportunity to contribute in the execution of several large-scale townships. The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and Rumtek Monastery (1980s) were a significant phase for CPKA. The early 90’s, in contrast, witnessed a surge of large infrastructure and new typologies responding to the demands of globalisation. CPKA projects in this phase, find a reference in Sir Banister Fletcher’s encyclopaedia, History of World Architecture.

Dramatic changes

Architect Thomas Vonier, (former President UIA, Paris) in the preface of the book, commends the practice for its diverse experience. The foreword by Shashi Tharoor recalls the dramatic changes in India since independence and narrates a fascination with Aerocity in Delhi, master-planned by CPKA.

Architect Olivier Vidal, based in New York and Paris, recounts the collaboration with CPKA and its world-wide experience. The essay by Suneet Paul, Editor in Chief (A+D magazine) provides an overview of the firm. The C.P. Kukreja Awards for Design Excellence, instituted by The CPKA Foundation provides a platform to young students to intern internationally and several other opportunities.

This publication is of value to young architects, the fraternity, university libraries and patrons. For the next generation heading CPKA today, the legacy of Ar. C.P. Kukreja has consolidated its experience over the last 50 years, as an Indian architectural firm with a global presence, with an endeavour to steer the challenges of a rapidly transforming context.

The reviewer is an architect, writer, academician and environmentalist. He is Dean, Saveetha College of Architecture, Chennai, and founder-mentor, Artes-ROOTS Fellowship.