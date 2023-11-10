Innovation in workspaces

November 10, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

In the ever-evolving landscape of workspaces, where innovation is the currency of progress, intentional design holds a unique power — the power to drive growth towards creativity, foster collaboration, and propel organisations into the future.

Effective office design acknowledges the importance of collaboration and communication by creating spaces that facilitate teamwork and idea-sharing among employees. A well-designed layout with logical circulation enhances the user experience and actively promotes positive interactions among team members. Public spaces like external meeting rooms, conference facilities, and restrooms should have convenient access from the reception area, while private offices and workstations should be positioned towards the rear. Positioning pantries and communal relaxation spaces strategically establishes a structured hierarchy, encouraging an orderly work environment.

While maintaining order is important, a choice-driven approach to a workplace holds equal significance. The design should acknowledge that various tasks demand diverse environments, allowing users to select spaces that align with their working style. This would lead to productive outcomes. Such varied spaces can exhibit distinct characteristics, ranging from conventional workstations to areas designed to encourage unconventional collaboration, sharing, and relaxation methods. What’s more, these spaces are versatile enough to be reconfigured to accommodate specific tasks at any given time.

Certain areas can be designated for creative ideation, such as a bookcase corner and independent seating clusters, which can aid in informal solo work away from desks that provide distraction-free spaces for critical thinking. Additionally, small huddle areas with a mix of screens, standing tables, whiteboards and flexible seating options can support small-group brainstorming sessions, creating an experience distinct from the rest of the workplace. This allows for a flexible operational approach that has become crucial in designing successful commercial spaces.

A design that consistently reinforces the company’s objectives can inspire employees to work collaboratively. The colours, textures, and visual elements within the workspace can evoke a sense of belonging and alignment with the organisation’s principles.

Another design detail that can stimulate a sense of belonging is the inclusion of soft seating, cosy nooks, and domestic-style furniture that make workspaces inviting. Additionally, the everyday furniture used in offices can have a communal outlook.

For instance, the file cabinet of each desk can feature a cushioned top, which can be extended to function as an ottoman for comfortable joint discussions. To complement this degree of efficient seating, technology can be leveraged to meet our specific needs. By strategically positioning switchboards and implementing automation systems, these components can efficiently navigate routine tasks and simplify work processes.

A biophilic design ethos is believed to elevate the well-being of occupants, ensuring maximum workforce potential. To foster this connection with nature and inspire creativity while reducing stress, it is advisable to incorporate features such as living walls, water elements, and natural wood finishes into the workspace. In addition to indoor plants, it is critical to prioritise natural light and ventilation within the workspace to cultivate an environment favourable for optimal productivity. Thoughtful design can include strategically positioned windows, skylights, or glass walls, striking a harmonious balance between natural and artificial light sources that align with the functional requirements of the workspace. Placing workstations near windows provides employees with access to ample daylight while using daylight-responsive lighting controls helps maintain an equilibrium between artificial and natural illumination throughout the day.

Designing workspaces is no longer a luxury; it is a strategic imperative for organisations striving to thrive in a competitive landscape. By implementing these design strategies, companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce.

The writer is an architect, founder and principal designer of Lyth Design.