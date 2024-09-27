Public sector projects key to nation-building

Architecture and design are not merely the creation of aesthetically pleasing structures; they are powerful tools that shape human behaviour, influence culture, and reflect the values and aspirations of a society. From the towering skyscrapers that dominate our cities to the humble homes that shelter our families, architecture plays a profound role in our lives, affecting our physical and mental well-being, our interactions with others, and our sense of place in the world.

As architects, we know the significance of public sector projects in contributing to the ongoing nation-building process. These projects, funded by public funds and intended for the general public, bear the weight of symbolising the progress, pride, prosperity, and growth of our nation. They stand as testaments to our society’s democratic values and our relentless pursuit of development. Public sector projects are vital in nation-building, serving as tangible symbols of a nation’s progress, pride, and prosperity. Architects bear a significant responsibility in shaping these projects, ensuring they embody democratic principles and cater to the needs of all citizens.

Democratic designs

First, public sector projects must be democratic in their design, providing equal access and opportunities for all users. It extends to allocating amenities, spaces, and circulation facilities, ensuring that no group is privileged over another.

Second, these projects must be relatable to the people they serve, reflecting the regional context regarding materials, motifs, and architectural language. Further, it fosters a sense of belonging and connection, making the project a meaningful part of the community.

Finally, public sector projects must be contextually relevant, harmonising with both the spatial and temporal aspects of their surroundings. They should integrate seamlessly with the local environment, using materials and design elements that resonate with the region’s cultural heritage.

Fostering inclusivity

By adhering to these principles of relatability, democracy, and contextual relevance, architects can create public spaces that foster inclusivity, promote progress, and inspire pride for generations to come. Public sector projects, when thoughtfully designed, can serve as powerful catalysts for nation-building, shaping a society that is equitable, progressive, and deeply connected to its cultural heritage.

When it comes to on-ground research, contextuality is of paramount relevance in architecture. For instance, how people use public buildings varies significantly across regions, influenced by local predispositions and cultural norms. For instance, pedestrian-friendly cities such as Kolkata embrace public spaces with pride, as evidenced by the enthusiastic reception of the Dakshineswar Skywalk. Understanding local affinities and how people interact with public spaces is crucial for creating meaningful public architecture. While cold data on weather and climate is essential, nothing replaces the on-ground experience of immersing oneself in the site. Standing on the actual footprint allows architects to feel the land, appreciate its unique characteristics, and make informed design decisions. This reality check often leads to minor but significant changes that enhance the project’s physical, contextual, and emotional fit.

Immersive experience

A notable example is a project in Delhi where the entire arrival courtyard was reimagined to incorporate a beautiful tree after the site visit revealed its unexpected beauty. One has to be present on site and realise the contextual permutations of nature around that land parcel. On-ground research is about feeling the site, becoming one with the environment, and letting the land speak to the architect’s creativity. It is through this immersive experience that we can create genuinely responsive and contextually relevant public architecture.

Real estate’s biggest pitfall lies in its tendency to be perceived as more than it truly is. The surge in housing demand often stems from an individual’s fundamental aspiration to own a home. Just as a seller on pedestrian dreams of owning a small shop, this desire reflects the growing ambitions of a developing nation like ours.

Negative effects

However, the negative social impact of real estate often arises when regulatory and planning agencies fail to fulfil their obligations. Consider Gurugram, a city adorned with glitzy malls and opulent residential complexes, yet its infrastructure remains woefully inadequate. Roads dating back to the 18th century, erratic power supply, and dilapidated conditions belie the city’s aspirational façade.

This disconnect between aspirations and reality fuels cynicism and erodes trust in real estate. The stark contrast between India’s burgeoning real estate sector and its lagging infrastructure, particularly in Northern India, highlights the failure of regulatory and development agencies to fulfil their responsibilities.

Real estate’s true potential lies not in creating glamorous enclaves but in harmonising development with infrastructure growth. Only when regulatory bodies prioritise infrastructure development will real estate fulfil its promise of elevating living standards and fostering a more equitable society.

The writer is Founder and Partner, Design Forum International.

