April 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Mumbai

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) has entered into a nationwide tie-up with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), with a pledge to build more than 1,000 Certified Green Projects in the next two years and to construct 4,000 green projects by 2030 through adoption of IGBC Green and Net Zero building ratings.

This was announced on the occasion of CREDAI’s investiture ceremony which witnessed Boman Irani becoming the new president of CREDAI National for the 2023-25 term.

CREDAI MCHI, too, announced a change in leadership with Dominic Romell becoming the President for the realty body in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

This will mean an addition of more than 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC and will ‘usher in a new era of green development, inspiring thousands of real estate developers as CREDAI spearheads a nationwide Green Building movement’, according to a statement.

CREDAI’s partnership with IGBC, known for setting industry standards for sustainable development across India, will allow the necessary know-how and strengthen the capabilities of CREDAI developers to ‘Build Better’.

CREDAI National President Boman Irani said, “We intend to continue to work closely with the government to ensure a more conducive ecosystem that enables sustainable growth, providing complete transparency and enhancing governance standards for our homebuyers and ancillary industries.”

“We understand the responsibility we bear, and we hope to guide our members into a new era of inclusive and sustainable growth. To achieve the same, we have collaborated with IGBC for achieving our motto ‘Better Buildings, Building Better’, that will go a long way in enabling developers to build sustainably,” he added.