The rising cost of building materials

If the steel, cement and bricks price surge continues, developers will be forced to pass the increase to homebuyers

Raw material prices are increasing, and this is bad news for Indian real estate when the sector is making a comeback after the pandemic. Home loan rates are at an all-time low and there is ample pent-up demand in the market, which has put the industry on a strong footing. But all of this is gradually changing as the world returns to normalcy.

In this scenario, the rise in prices of raw materials such as cement, bricks, steel, etc., is expected to result in cost overrun for developers. This might soften the overall growth juggernaut that the industry is witnessing the past few months. The surge in cement prices will entail an adverse impact on the rapidly recovering real estate market.

In March 2022, cement prices were around ₹395 for 50 kg, rising by around 11% on a yearly basis. In April, the price per bag further spiralled by around ₹25-30 per bag, thereby pressuring real estate developers.

In addition to the rising demand for cement, the increased input costs such as coal and crude prices are also affecting cement prices. Given that the upward trend in coal prices will continue for some more time, the challenges for developers are not going to dissipate soon.

Just like it is for cement, steel prices have also been rising steadily. Most of the major steel producers have increased the prices in recent quarters. In April, the price of a tonne of hot rolled coil (HRC) reached around ₹76,000-79,000. This jump in steel prices is attributed to the increase in cost of iron ore, crude and cooking coal.

Industry insiders believe that the accelerated growth in steel price will continue for the next two to three months. The Russia-Ukraine war has also altered the global energy price.

In addition to cement and steel, the price of other crucial components is also increasing. Cost of clay bricks sold in April 2021, increased to ₹11-12 per brick from ₹6-7 each. Although it has corrected since, an increase in international coal prices will continue to weigh on the brick prices. Currently, brick prices are in the range of ₹6-10 per brick. Ascending tendencies are visible in other categories such as sand, concrete mix and coarse aggregates as well.

In a fix

Developers with good cash flow might not immediately increase the property prices. However, even they will be unable to give additional discounts and offers.

After the pandemic, Indian real estate is indeed soaring. Amid such a favourable market, developers would not wish to raise the price. However, if the cost of the raw materials continues to increase, they will be left with no option but to pass on the price jump to the end users. Developers are already reeling under labour shortage and liquidity crunch. A further jump in raw material prices will be the last thing they will like to deal with. Homebuyers who have been deliberating a long while to make an investment in the sector may want to make the best of the current situation. Real estate would only get more demanding.

Something to look for

The silver lining in all this is that the impact of the possible rise in raw material price on the overall industry in certain regions will be bearable. The demand for real estate will continue to thrive in tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India, translating into overall higher revenue for real estate business in India.

The lockdown has taught people the importance of buying a home and this is only increasing the demand for housing. India’s massive infrastructure pipeline is also giving a buying boost to the real estate sector. A bullish market will definitely rise above this challenging trend.

The writer is founder, SpaceMantra.

What can happen Pratik Kataria, Director, Sainath Developers, and president, NextGen Committee, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, “Key raw materials have increased approximately by about 12%-15% in the past couple of years. When the escalation of these raw materials goes beyond a certain parameter, it certainly affects the feasibility of the project besides affecting the cash flow projections of the project. Also, these factors lead to significant delays, which in turn affect the repayment schedule of the developer to the banks, if the project is mortgaged. The implications of these delays lead to a vicious circle, which the developer has to break either by selling the inventory at a discounted rate or strategically reducing the bottomline of the project.” Vivek Rathi, Director, Research, Knight Frank, India, says, “Over the last few years, general inflation level has been on the rise. This continuously reflected in the price hike of steel, cement, bricks and labour. Now with this comes the rise in construction cost of projects. But, the determination of consumers to invest in real estate is likely to stay strong.”

