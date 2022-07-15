Wish to save on construction cost?

The rising cost of construction materials like cement and steel needs to be addressed. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

July 15, 2022 15:35 IST

Plan a little, employ smart techniques, and follow these low-cost tips

Homebuilding is not only an emotionally intensive exercise but also a financially demanding one. Anyone who wishes to make the home of one’s dreams has some specifications and preferences in mind. However, the rising cost of construction materials like cement and steel is leading to an exponential rise in total costs. But, if you plan a little and employ smart techniques, you can save up to 30-40% of the usual construction cost. The following tips would come in handy to save on expenditure.

A simple plan is the best plan: Although you might have your own specifications and preferences, a complex building plan with curves and turns will add to the cost of the building. A simple plan would be easy to build and will save a significant part of the total cost. If you have hired an architect, you must discuss all the complexities beforehand, including the cost. Unnecessary structures would also hinder the free flow of air and will give rise to ventilation issues.

Choice of construction material: While building a home, the choice of construction material makes all the difference to the cost quotient. When you are about to initiate the construction, you must take a quotation from different dealers and compare the cost as well as quality. It must be noted that while you are trying to reduce the cost, you must not compromise on the quality as poor quality would be a cost forever. You can also go for eco-friendly, now trending, porotherm bricks or fly ash bricks to reduce the construction cost significantly.

Prefer a load-bearing structure: While building a home, you must prefer a load-bearing structure over a frame-one structure. A load-bearing structure is known for its economic output. Moreover, in the case of a low-rise building, it reduces the cost significantly as it uses a reduced quantity of steel and cement. In addition to this, load-bearing structures are easy to construct and require lesser time, leading to reduced consumption of energy and cost.

Go for soil testing: A huge sum of building expenses is covered by the foundation of the building. In general, the foundation is three to four feet deep in the delicate soil. But, if you go for soil testing and the soil is normal, you can reduce the depth of the foundation by up to two feet. It will reduce your burden of having to pay up more otherwise. However, taking the help and advice of a structural engineer is warranted in this regard.

Prefabricated components: With the advent of construction technology, the prefabricated components market is contributing significantly to modern constructions. Prefabricated materials are predesigned and precast and can be fixed as it is. If not for the entire structure, you can use it for a part of it such as an outhouse, animal shade, animal shelters, etc. Moreover, prefabricated doors and windows are significantly cheaper than hardwood doors and provide similar strength and security.

Precast staircase system: Contrary to the traditional staircase system, a precast staircase mechanism helps in cost reduction remarkably. As compared to the in-situ staircase system, the precast staircase mechanism is efficient, effective and affordable. It also utilises lesser labour and requires lesser time to get installed.

Right plot selection: This tip applies if you are purchasing a new plot. If you are on the lookout for a new residential plot, you must bear in mind that the level of the plot should not be very high or very low from the road level. If the level difference is too much, then it will require a lot of effort to relevel and would add to the overall cost.

Conclusively, if the homebuilding exercise is carried out with proper planning and smart execution, it would indeed be an enjoyable one.

The writer is founder, SpaceMantra.