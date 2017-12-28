Colour combinations for every room and every mood

The colours we are surrounded by influence our moods and perceptions in many ways. Depending on the age, gender, ethnic background and climate, a certain colour tends to invoke a similar reaction from most people. A given colour can make you feel comfortable while another colour can make you anxious. This is known as colour psychology.

This is the reason why we sometimes feel overstimulated and anxious as soon as we enter a room. Artists and interior designers understand this phenomenon, and hence they follow certain rules and combinations while selecting a colour for every room and mood.

Warm colours such as red, orange and yellow are said to make you feel energetic or anxious depending upon your mood whereas cool colours such as green, blue and purple can have a soothing effect on your mind.

Living room

The living room is the focal point of the home. It is the social hub where entire family gathers to chat about their day, watch television, and eat dinner. It is important that this space feels warm and inviting without being too overwhelming.

When selecting paint for living room, the goal is to make the space feel airy, bright and cosy.

Combinations of pink, olive green, jade, turquoise or yellow serve the purpose wonderfully while striking a balance between gender expressions.

Another foolproof way to go about colouring your living room is to cover the room in neutral and then add one bold colour. For example, you can cover the room with light shades of grey and then introduce the vividness through multiple smaller decorations or one grand statement piece.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the place where family comes together over food and conversation. With the elimination of separate dining areas, now the kitchen serves a dual purpose.

Therefore, for the kitchen, you need a colour scheme that is both cheery and productive. Pale colours are too calm considering the amount of work you do in the kitchen whereas dark hues can make the kitchen look gloomy.

Balance the energy, and colours like oranges, yellows and warm neutral are ideal for that. A brilliant colour combination for the kitchen is cream, lime yellow, and golden orange. The colours are neither too dull nor too bright and the combination just perfect to make the space feel welcoming and provide just the needed stimulation.

Whites and coffee browns are a great choice for kitchen cabinetries and furniture to exude the same energy and warmth.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom is your comfort zone. It is your go-to place when you want some solace or want to spend some lovely moments with your partner or children. Already filled with luxurious details, soothing furniture, and the softest linens, the colour should be cosy and intimate to match the interiors.

The bedroom is the place where you can play with darker shades. Deep, dark tones in red and brown would work well as long as they are not jarring. Warm shades of green, purple or blue are also a good choice when done with red undertones.

If you have wooden furniture in your room, a winning colour combination will be to use burgundy, chocolate brown and berry red. It is bright enough to make you feel positive and low-contrast enough to exude a relaxing feeling. This fits well with the brown or red undertones of the wooden furniture.

Bathroom

The safest way to select the bathroom colour combination is to stick to the paler shades. Of course, you may want to stay away from off-white or lime yellow, but anything apart from this goes well.

A combination of grey and lavender is soft and complements with the (usually) white bathroom fittings. Pale green and brownish beige are peaceful and perfect for a bathroom with ample lighting. It is amazing how green in different forms fits well with every part of your house.

Another colour that looks heavenly in the bathroom is blue. The aqua colour isn’t too hard on the eyes and provides you with choices from wispy blue, cloudy blue, powder blue or slate blue.

Pair it with mint green and watch your bathroom light up. To complete the look, you can install a bathroom vanity in lighter shades.

The bottom-line

When finalising colour schemes for different parts of your home, do not consider each room in isolation. To maintain a good colour flow, it is important that you line up the hues you are considering and shift some of the shades for continuity.

Sometimes, they may not match the surface or the surroundings, but they will keep the house together and make it feel like one big space.

This article is contributed by RoofandFloor, part of KSL Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., from The Hindu Group