July 14, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Ours is a gated community with CMDA approval for 49 flats. The construction was completed in 2015. Despite our objection, the builder has now built three additional flats, and is refusing to hand over the original documents claiming ownership of the property. What can we do to take possession of these three flats and obtain the property documents?

R. Ganesan, Chennai

It is taken that the existing owners have formed and registered an association. If additional construction has been made without proper approval, a complaint may be given to the Enforcement Wing of CMDA. Simultaneously, after issuing a notice to the builder, the association may file a suit for comprehensive remedies, including conveyance of residual undivided shares of land to the association as well as handing over all original documents of title.

Send in your questions to propertyplus@thehindu.co.in. All questions must have a full name and address. The replies here are general and readers are requested to seek independent legal advice. The Hindu or RANK will not be responsible for consequences of actions taken by the readers pursuant to this column.

