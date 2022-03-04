Claiming a compensation

My booking of an under construction property was made on October 2020 and I was told that registration would take place in January 2021. I am a first time home-buyer and eligible for PMAY scheme under MIG category. The builder had filed a revised application with RERA for additional floors. Hence, revised RERA approval was received only at the end of March 2021. Though revised RERA was received, the builder did not inform me as the NOC was pending to be obtained from the funding bank of the project. As you are aware, the PMAY scheme is not extended beyond March 2021. Due to all the above factors, an amount of ₹2.3 lakhs along with its interest payment had a direct impact on me. Roughly, a loss of ₹9 lakhs would be incurred by me. I understand that the responsibility lies solely on the builder for delay of approval or documentation. In this regard, can I file a complaint with RERA or with the consumer court regarding this issue? I have made all the payment on time and nothing is pending from my side.

— Kushal K. Davey, Choolaimedu

If there is a deficiency in service on the part of the builder, you may approach the consumer forum for necessary reliefs. If there is any violation or contravention of the provisions of RERA, you may approach the Adjudicating Officer constituted under the said Act. In your case, you may file a complaint before the consumer forum for compensation if there are enough grounds to show that your loss was on account of the default of the builder.