Call of the city

April 01, 2022 15:33 IST

The factors driving micromarkets as emerging real estate hotspots in Chennai are worth looking at

The impact of the pandemic has changed consumer preferences vastly. The new normal is gradually becoming the way of life. A spacious home away from the bustle of the city, offering tranquillity yet within accessible limits of the city, has taken centre-stage. With the new shift in home-buying preferences, developers have started focussing more on micromarkets, making use of the upcoming infrastructural developments in the region.

No honking, no hassle

As much as the city screams convenience and comfort in every aspect, anybody would love a break from the clamorous city life owing to the crowded streets. Unlike in the past, moving to suburban markets no longer means loss of convenience. While owning a home in the heart of the city has become nearly unattainable for most prospective homebuyers, consumers have started shifting to micromarkets, thereby taking advantage of the serene lifestyle in the region, where one can be close to both nature and prime business centres.

Invest today, reap tomorrow

Metros are traditionally home to higher-priced properties that earn homeowners greater rental incomes. Considering the various lifestyle advantages offered by micro markets, coupled with availability of spacious homes at an affordable price, the demand for residential properties in these regions has been rapidly increasing. The growing demand in the micro markets, and infrastructural developments in pipeline are sure to make investing in micro markets a profitable decision for the future.

Infrastructural developments

Micromarkets have become home for many commercial developments. Most of the established IT and ITES firms have started setting up their facilities and co-working spaces in micromarkets which has made these regions a booming employment corridor. The burgeoning preference for micro markets across cities is also due to the various infrastructural developments in the region.

The construction of satellite township in New Porur, extension of roads, announcement of third master plan — expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area, improving road link between Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR), construction of bridges, metro railways, large bus stations across micromarkets, like TSAI, OMR, and GST, planned developments like IT Hubs in OMR, on Pallavaram Thuraipakkam Road, Siruseri, Padur and Porur, entertainment hubs on the ECR stretch, industrial developments on Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, elevated highway on GST and OMR, to name a few, have turned these micromarkets as emerging real estate hotspots. Investing in these growing markets is an affordable choice as the upcoming developments in the region are sure to increase the value of properties making it worth investing.

Social infrastructure

Metros serve as hubs for education, healthcare, technology, and other recreational opportunities, as indicated by the proliferation of IT/ITES parks, supermarkets, malls, theatres, and restaurants, to name a few. With steadily developing corporate corridors and enhanced interconnectivity in terms of transportation, these resources are now available in the micromarket segment as well, making it a desirable location for homebuyers looking for a good standard of life.

This new trend is sure to stay in the coming years as it ensures holistic living for the homebuyers with utmost comfort and convenience. There is absolutely no reason to say NO to. This new trend is likely to continue in the coming years because it presents homebuyers with a comprehensive experience that is both comfortable and convenient. There’s no reason to turn down this opportunity.

The writer is Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Alliance Group.