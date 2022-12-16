Buying property abroad

December 16, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The trend of Indians buying properties abroad is more than a couple of decades old, but the interest in such acquisitions keeps fluctuating with the Indian economy that has a fairly direct correlation to purchasing power. Job prospects and family presence in the target country, and the country’s changing immigration laws are other reasons that impact decisions.

Many NRI investors will elect to buy a property in a certain country if its property market sees a downturn and prices become attractive. We had seen this happening during the U.S. subprime crisis, and more lately during the Brexit angst in the U.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of today, a considerable number of young Indians from the entrepreneurial set, the new rich, those with settled families abroad, and those with upcoming or existing business interests in a certain country will consider buying a property there. The relaxed Reserve Bank of India norms for outward remittances also lure Indians to consider investing in properties abroad.

The key reasons for Indians looking beyond India for property are investment, the aspiration of having a second home there, serious plans to emigrate, and for self-use due to business interests.

Many Indians today send their children abroad for studies and may eventually consider buying a property in the concerned country — subject, of course, to the existing immigration laws.

Where do they buy?

Depending on their purchasing power, objectives and plans in the target country, Indians may opt for affordable housing in the outskirts of main cities, compact office-cum-residences closer to the city centres or, in the case of the very wealthy, condos and townhouses in the most aspirational neighbourhoods.

London, Dubai, Singapore and Australia have been more or less perennial favourites for Indians interested in buying real estate in foreign countries. There is also evidence of increasing interest in Sri Lanka, specifically in Colombo, and in West Asia.

While major American cities like New York and New Jersey also numbered among the favourite destinations, they don’t really qualify anymore except for those who can invest at least $1 million, generate a certain number of jobs there and thereby qualify for permanent green cards.

Does all this make sense? It depends. Owning a property abroad is definitely a highly aspirational concept and can also yield good returns on investment. It makes complete sense for those who already have family or business interests in a certain country.

However, end-users can only really benefit from a property abroad if they stand a good chance of obtaining citizenship or at the very least residential status there. As a pure investment, it can be a risky proposition for resident Indians. Much depends on how well the market there works for absentee landlords in general and foreign absentee landlords in particular. And again, changing immigration and property ownership laws in a country can impact the overall viability of the investment. To illustrate, one cannot predict with any degree of certainty how such matters will swing in the U.S. or the U.K.

Also, despite the increased outward remittance ceiling, the RBI still limits the amount of money an individual can invest abroad every year, though the limit effectively doubles if a couple pools their individual investment ceilings. Moreover, a foreign-shored property bought by an Indian couple can become a major legal complication if they decide to separate.

Steep rise

Finally, it does still come down to purchasing power. Housing rates in London, New York or central Singapore are comparable to ultra-luxury housing prices in South Mumbai or central Delhi, priced beyond ₹15-25 crores.

Of late, some residential projects in Dubai have come into more or less the same price range as those prevailing for upper-mid-income projects in Pune, Bengaluru and the suburbs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai (priced above ₹2-3 crores).

While the cheaper far suburbs of most cities are options, the viability of buying into them would depend on how well intra-city commuting works there. All this requires a fairly sound understanding of the foreign city of interest. Like in the case of NRIs looking at buying properties in India, the lack of such knowledge could result in a disastrous purchase decision.

Notably, more NRIs prefer investing in Indian real estate over stocks, mutual funds, gold, and fixed deposits. The demand for bigger homes has been one of the defining new developments in the post-COVID era. While schools and offices have reopened, the desire for extra living space remains undiminished. Many of the large IT employers companies and IT-driven start-ups now operate on a hybrid work model. For NRIs, the favourable exchange rate is another prime motivator to secure bigger homes.

“Despite the worst of COVID-19 now in the past, NRIs have clearly not forgotten the uncertainties associated with living in a foreign country during a major pandemic,” says Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head, Research, ANAROCK Group. “Securing homes in India became, and remains, a priority for Indians everywhere. While domestic homeownership sentiment remains strong despite hardening home loan interest rates and property prices, the depreciating rupee value against the U.S. dollar gives NRIs a distinct advantage.”

Housing has seen a 15-20% increase in NRI demand in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021. “As per ANAROCK Research, the January-September period of 2022 saw approximately 2.73 lakh homes sold in the top seven cities,” says Thakur. “On an average, NRIs account for 10-15% of homes sold in any given quarter.”

Many NRIs are now looking to shift back to India and actively use these homes. The current economic situation in many countries is uncertain, while the Indian economy is markedly better off.

NRI wish list A majority of NRI participants in the latest CII-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey will buy properties in any of these three cities: Hyderabad (22%), NCR (20%), Bengaluru (18%). In last year’s corresponding period survey, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai were the top picks. Over 77% NRI respondents want bigger homes — 54% seek 3BHKs, 23% prefer 4BHKs and just 22% will consider 2BHKs; in pre-COVID survey, 40% preferred 2BHKs. 63% NRI respondents currently prefer premium homes priced between ₹90 lakhs to ₹1.5 crores; in last year’s survey, 59% NRIs preferred luxury homes priced between ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 crores. Of the 5,500 respondents participating in the survey, 7% were NRIs currently stationed in the U.S., Canada, Gulf, Europe, and various Asian countries. Of late, some residential projects in Dubai have come into more or less the same price range as those prevailing for upper-mid-income projects in Pune, Bengaluru and the suburbs of Mumbai.

The writer is Chairman, ANAROCK Group.