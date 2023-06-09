Housing boom: buy now or wait?

June 09, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

When the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee, in its second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 this week, decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, economists and industry experts felt their expectations were met. But what does it mean to the homebuyer who, post-pandemic, saw the housing market get an unexpected boost and continues to see residential real estate sell at a rapid clip?

No doubt, the housing sales bull run significantly improved homebuyer sentiment and made housing autonomy the new watchword during and soon after the lockdowns.

But, what is driving housing demand now is a completely reimagined homeownership sentiment coupled with vastly improved investment logic.

After the RBI hiked the repo rate several times and then maintained it at 6.5%, home loan interest rates also increased. While interest rates may come down in the future, property prices will still rise. The increased value of the acquired property will compensate for a marginal percentage hike.

Also, most Indians don’t want to buy just any house. In most cases, they have already shortlisted the most desirable options. They may even have identified their #1 preference, at least for the most desirable project, if not the exact unit.

Should the RBI announce lower repo rates in future, and banks recalibrate their home loan lending rates, waiting for too long to buy a home can involve what is known as a high ‘opportunity cost’ — the loss of potential gain from one alternative (buying now) when another alternative (buying later) is chosen.

There are other factors to consider while deciding on buying a home now:

1. Whether buying a home big enough to accommodate future requirements such as added family members, a home office, and generally enough buffer space to not be crowded.

2. There is little point in buying smaller, costlier homes in central locations if the buyer can work remotely and live more spaciously in a cheaper suburb well-connected to the workplace by public transport.

3. The project should have enough lifestyle amenities, especially health-boosting features like a jogging track, swimming pool, tennis court, and gym. The pandemic has highlighted the need for greater health focus and the importance of good security and green open spaces.

Some of the top integrated township properties are now the top option for those who want a better quality of life, adequate connectivity to work, and superior capital appreciation on their investment. Don’t just buy four walls — invest in a future-proofed lifestyle.

The hybrid work culture has taken firm root, and many companies continue to allow it. The gig work economy is also firmly entrenched, so much so that major IT companies decided to clamp down on ‘moonlighting’ by their employees. The quest for entrepreneurship, both Internet-based and traditional, which took off during COVID-19 shows no signs of slowing down.

Simultaneously, housing prices have increased again, making residential real estate the top-performing asset class for over two years. This has brought back investors intent on snapping up choice options for healthy rental income and capital appreciation.

Interest rates in single digits Given the current unchanged rates, the outlook for those looking to buy their first home via a home loan soon remains favourable. Interest rates from most banks will continue in single digits. With top banks, they currently hover between 8.7 and 9.65%. A future rate hike, if any, may push the rates into double digits. The persisting financial instabilities in advanced economies of the world may have repercussions in India, causing the RBI to take such a step to face these headwinds,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

Even if we disregard the above demand drivers, another established market dynamic is at play —high demand for any product generates more demand in a well-known snowball effect. There are elements of FOMO (fear of missing out) involved as more and more Indians see their neighbours move into their own homes. After all, buying a home is still considered the pinnacle of financial independence and social ‘arrival’ in India.

What data tells us

Sales have skyrocketed, and pent-up inventory has been decreasing steadily. According to real estate consultants Anarock, the robust housing sales momentum in Q1 2023 brought down residential inventory in the seven large metros to just 20 months, from 42 months by Q1 2018-end — the lowest overhang in five years. In this quarter, around 1,13,770 homes were sold in these cities, an increase of 14% over Q1 2022.

The demand is highest for bigger homes, with sales of 2, 3 and 4 BHK homes outstripping that of affordable smaller homes. Bigger homes can multi-task most efficiently when managing domestic and work life and are also in the highest demand on the resale market.

International real estate consultancy CBRE’s ‘India Market Monitor Q1 2023’ shows extraordinary growth in the sales of luxury homes in Q1 2023 — a massive 150% year-on-year growth in these top seven cities. As many as 4,000 luxury homes were sold this quarter, as opposed to 1,600 in the same period the year before.

Supply follows demand. According to a survey by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity, the number of homes sold in tier-1 cities in India in Q1 2023 considerably outstripped the number of units launched in this period. In these, 93,600 residential units were launched during the January to March 2023 quarter compared to 1,23,938 sold units.

By all yardsticks, the Indian housing market is on an unprecedented roll and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Neither increasing home loan interest rates nor rising prices have slowed down demand, ensuring that it is sustainable and on a constant upward trajectory.

Due to the consistently high end-user demand, investors have also gotten back into the fray. After several years, housing prices have begun increasing again by as much as 7% in Q1 2023 alone, according to a report by PropTiger.com. Residential real estate is now the top-performing asset class, and housing prices do not fluctuate madly like stocks and precious metals.

While these are exciting times when an unprecedented number of homeownership dreams are finally being realised, people are also troubled regarding the global economic outlook and its undoubted impact on India’s consumption story.

Depending on which industry they are employed and at which level, homebuyers must judge their situation carefully before pressing the commit button on a home loan. But, as we can see by the unrelenting sales numbers, securing an owned home remains most Indians’ top priority.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.