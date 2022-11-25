Buying a home in times of inflation

November 25, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

As India tries to adjust to the new realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and then the war in Europe, we see profound changes in the country’s economy. Both housing and gold are considered ‘traditional’ investment asset classes in India, but housing is now clearly far ahead of gold on the preference list, for a good reason. Capital values are on a growth path that does not show any signs of stopping, more so because prices had remained stagnant for almost a decade. Pent-up growth is now coming to the market and with unstoppable demand, housing is definitely the new gold.

When you buy a home, you are not gambling on a ‘maybe’ as with stocks and gold. The growth of a residential property’s value is assured. Gold has been fluctuating and is notoriously fickle. Most market pundits advise against putting too many eggs in the gold basket as the returns on investment if any, won’t even beat inflation most of the time. During the second pandemic wave, gold had managed to stay steady but is now showing negative returns of -1-2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lasting impact

The pandemic had created an environment wherein transporting goods became harder to get and, therefore, more expensive. Just as the pandemic’s worst effects reduced, the Russia-Ukraine war created fuel shortages which compounded the problem. Inflation has become a serious issue both in terms of business cycles as well as personal finances. The financial decisions taken today can be literally ‘make or break’ choices.

In the current inflationary environment, we are seeing the value of the Indian rupee fall even as the demand for goods and services increases. The increasing cost of goods and materials impacts everyone, from manufacturers to companies to end-users.

The cost of home ownership is increasing along with the cost of everything else. So it may not be self-evident why Indians continue to buy homes even though they are more expensive. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians were buying homes because prices were attractively low and homebuyer sentiment was high.

Now, even Indian millennials who used to be openly contemptuous of homeownership and considered renting the only smart thing to do, have been scouting the market for ownership homes over the last two years. According to a recent consumer sentiment survey conducted by CII and ANAROCK Group, ‘buying homes with capital gains from other investment asset classes like the stock market and mutual funds is the top priority for millennials and Generation X, with 56% and 38% respectively voting in its favour.’

What is driving the desire to own homes today, amid inflation and even talks of coming stagflation — stagnant economic growth coupled with inflation? There is a simple answer to this — it makes perfect investment sense.

When money begins to lose value, it becomes essential to lock in its value before it depreciates further. That’s why people buy gold and take out fixed deposits. While the value of gold keeps fluctuating, fixed deposits at least guarantee some growth because of higher interest rates.

Apart from locking in the value of money, it also becomes important to buy today what may no longer be affordable before very long. For six to seven years before COVID-19, housing prices had hardly moved. Now they are beginning to increase again, and they will continue to increase because inflation demands it.

Before this new growth phase, many aspiring homebuyers became fence-sitters because they expected prices to drop further. Today, they can see that this will not happen.

Securing the future today

While Indians may consider many assets as discretionary — for instance, automobiles or jewellery — housing is seen as a necessity in this vast country where a vast number of fellow Indians are homeless.

This psychological basic aside, there can also be no proper financial security for those who perpetually live in rented homes. If one intends to buy a home sooner or later, it now emerges that when the cost of everything is rising steadily, later may very simply be too late.

Today’s homebuyers know that if they buy homes now, leveraging interest rates which are still relatively low when compared to their historic highs (and are now rising) and the current property prices, they have purchased bargains.

Those who feel real estate prices are high today will be even more discouraged three, five and 10 years hence. Housing prices have increased by anywhere between 3-6% in most cities over the last 18 months.

Property is not becoming more expensive because of the greed of developers. Builders always want to price their products affordably so that enough people can buy them. The real problem is that the purchasing power of the Indian rupee is decreasing.

It costs builders more to create housing; they cannot sell at a loss, or their business will collapse. Builders have to shoulder the higher cost of construction materials and must also pay their workforce enough so that they can survive inflation.

Assured appreciation

A home purchased today will be a lot more valuable a few days down the line. Urban space is getting increasingly restricted with every passing year, and securing a spot on the city map is by far the most intelligent investment you can ever make.

Therefore, housing frees its owner from the financial bondage of steadily rising monthly rents, which yield zero returns but only buy a little time. When it comes to security in times of inflation, a home of one’s own is the only reliable foundation.

The writer is chairman, Pharande Spaces, and president, CREDAI Pune-Metro.