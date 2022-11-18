Designing spaces: marvel of building construction

November 18, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Architects today are challenged to design an oasis for residential clients in the midst of urban chaos and multiple site constraints. With plots getting smaller and of odd configurations, typically surrounded by buildings on three sides, the question of privacy becomes imperative while carving out green spaces. When designing a house, architects cater to a sense of home, individual taste and spacious living while being attentive to the dynamics between members — whether joint families or nuclear. We look at three radical buildings of 2022, where the architects have innovatively responded to site limitations to design free-flowing spaces that bring the outside, inside. The layouts — from West, North and South India — all show a trend towards the use of vertical space with a central well that increases the volumetric experience of space, as much as along the horizontal floor plane. All three designs look at embracing nature via courtyards, openings and terraces by exploring the built space and exemplary use of materials and technology.

Villa KD45, Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR

Architects: Studio Symbiosis, Delhi

Site area: 11,626 sq ft

Built-up area: 1100 11,840 sq ft

The design of Villa KD45 grows symbiotically from an odd-shaped plot, with sinuous curves of concrete literally sculpted along the triangular shaped property. The narrow end of the site looks out to the neighbourhood park and the building design draws its energy from the green. The clients desired to retain three existing trees, serendipitously located at the entrance and rear of the triangular plot, serving as strong markers of sustainability — these become an arboreal experience close to the building.

Architects Amit and Britta Knobel Gupta are reputed for energy efficient building. The two-floor plus basement exposed concrete structure has a terrace garden, which reduces heat from above in the arid Delhi summers. Careful details such as the recessed windows on the ground floor ward off direct glare. The deep cantilevered shade on the south-west and shallow water bodies on the ground and terrace further promote cooling. Built for a joint family of eight, the sweeping and graceful curves of building incorporates a double height living, dining and open kitchen space that combines the two familial floors into one zone of family living. The expansive central space, lit by a chandelier with many triangulated elements, draws the residents to shared experiences. The wow factor of the villa are the meandering landscaped steps going up to the terrace, reminding us of ancient hanging gardens.

Plain Ties, Surat, Gujarat

Architects: Matharoo Associates

Site area: 7351 sq ft

Built-up area: 9130 sq ft

Shortlisted for ‘Best Private House Design’ Awards 2022 in the U.K.-based Wallpaper, Plain Ties evokes that unbridled celebration typical of a Matharoo design, responding to the joy of family ties, as well as the architectural ties that brings all of its parts together — in particular, the daring helical staircase. Set between multi-storey apartments and a residential home, to find that slice of green, the building ‘turns its back to the neighbourhood’ and looks inwards to a verdant courtyard, while avoiding the need for any boundary wall. Triple and double-glazed windows keep out the southern glare.

An unusual feature is the moveable concrete walls along the boundary of the core, allowing the residents to rearrange their interior space. From the use of exposed concrete, which is low maintenance, to the innovative moveable walls, Plain Ties is designed to be sustainable and flexible with a futuristic outlook. Connectivity is at the heart of the design, right from its circular core to extended functions such as a clinic, a gym and meditation space. The free-flowing volumes allow the residents to see each other’s activities across the double height spaces overlooking the central void, encouraging close-knit interactions for the three generations of a joint family household. The sculptural quality induces a state of harmony with muted shades, hints of terrazzo, natural stone and wood and splashes of vibrant colours in the furniture.

Narrow Brick House, Thiruvananthapuram

Srijit Srinivas Architects

Site area: 3046 sq ft

Built-up area: 1260 sq ft

Architect Srijit Srinivas rose to the challenge to build a home for a working couple and their son in an extremely narrow plot of 24.6 ft wide and 128 ft long in a crowded semi-urban part of Thiruvananthapuram. The 15.7 feet wide and 39 feet long two-storey minimalistic house naturally embraces the sloped terrain of the land, so the kitchen and dining are lower than the living room.

The stellar exposed brick structure, which is expensive to build and requires highly specialised detailing, ensures strength and longevity. The open plan design is key to the spacious interiors — even the mridangam training space on the first floor is devoid of walls to allow music to reverberate through the home. The double-height configuration of the dining room connects with the upper floor plan, and accentuates the overall visual experience of the building. Set in a surrounding neighbourhood of green, natural light comes in from the sides as well as a skylight in the top floor. Louvers are designed to cool the air coming in. On entering the house, you are welcomed by a miniature oasis — an internal courtyard with planters and foliage and natural light from the overhead skylight. In a highly constrained plot, this purposeful spatial plan increases the appreciation of the space by careful expansion of vertical volumes.

The writer is a brand strategist with a background in design from SAIC and NID.