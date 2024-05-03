Building a holistic environment

May 03, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

In recent years, holistic healing spaces have gained prominence in healthcare design, reflecting a broader recognition of the importance of patient-centred environments in promoting well-being and healing. These spaces prioritise comfort, empowerment, and support for patients, recognising that wellness extends beyond physical recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, holistic centres have been prioritised through various government incentives aimed at promoting wellness, sustainability, and community engagement. The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) offers grants and subsidies to support the development and operation of holistic centres that promote traditional Indian systems of medicine and holistic health practices. Some State governments provide tax incentives and subsidies for businesses focused on wellness and sustainability, which can benefit holistic centres in India.

Healthcare facilities have traditionally evoked clinical coldness, sterile environments, and an undercurrent of anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, hospital design is reshaping this perception. Let’s explore some of the key elements that make these spaces truly transformative.

In the lap of nature: Stepping into a hospital no longer means leaving greenery behind. Incorporating elements of nature, like hospital gardens, natural lighting, and views of green spaces, has a profound impact. Research shows reduced stress, improved mood, and even faster recovery when nature’s calming presence surrounds patients.

Flexibility for individual needs: Gone are the days of confined, uniform rooms. Embrace flexibility with adaptable spaces that cater to individual needs. Imagine personalised care environments, not just hospital rooms, offering patients a comfortable environment. This could include dedicated areas for relaxation, socialising, or even receiving specialised therapies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy and dignity come first: Respecting patient dignity and privacy is paramount. Private rooms, well-designed bathrooms, and dedicated family spaces provide a dignified experience. These elements foster autonomy and control, enhancing the overall journey towards healing.

Art as therapy: Hospitals are no longer devoid of aesthetic beauty. Healing art, including paintings, sculptures, and installations, is chosen to resonate with patients, offering visual appeal, a positive distraction, stress reduction, and a spark of hope.

Technology within reach: Modern technology is crucial to patient empowerment. User-friendly bedside tablets provide communication, entertainment, and access to medical records, increasing patient agency and reducing feelings of isolation. Tele-health facilities further enhance accessibility, connecting patients with specialists remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healing beyond the patient: Comfortable waiting areas, welcoming lobbies, and designated family spaces foster emotional support and better communication, reducing stress and anxiety for patients and their loved ones.

Light and sound: Light and acoustics can dramatically impact healing. Optimal lighting design regulates sleep patterns, improves mood, and supports circadian rhythms. Carefully managed acoustics minimise noise, creating a peaceful, calming atmosphere conducive to rest and recovery.

The shift towards holistic healing spaces within patient-centric environments represents a paradigm change in healthcare architecture. The human healing experience deserves a holistic approach; patient-centric design is a decisive step. By these careful considerations, hospitals can move beyond mere treatment centres and transform them into spaces that empower patients, nurture well-being, and ultimately accelerate the journey towards holistic healing.

The writer is Founder and Design Head, Resaiki Interiors and Architecture Design Studio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.