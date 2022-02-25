Builder’s false promise

I booked a flat at Guduvancherry. After booking I came to know that the builder was completely faulted on the facilities he had mentioned. I could see only 50% of amenities provided against the advertisement made. There was also plenty of water leakage on the walls besides other problems. After knowing all this, I cancelled the booking within a week’s time. But, at the time of booking, he had smartly received my signature on a document that said that 10% of flat cost would be deducted if I cancelled the purchase. Now, when I ask for the refund, he is using the above reason saying I can go to court and do what I can. I went to the police. Even they are saying the same thing that I must go to court. What should I do to get the money back?

— S. Venkatesh, Guduvancherry

Your dispute with the builder arises out of your contract with him and is civil in nature. The only option available to you is to approach the consumer forum or civil court having jurisdiction over the property and seek recovery of amounts paid and compensation, unless the contract provides for an alternate method of dispute resolution.