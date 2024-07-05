Bringing nature into office spaces

In the realm of sustainable design and green building practices, the term ‘biophilia hypothesis’ resonates with our fundamental connection to the natural world. Most professionals in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) or eco-conscious design sphere know that this hypothesis, pioneered by Edward O. Wilson in his 1984 book Biophilia, says that humans possess an innate affinity towards nature.

At its core, the idea has gone through various fields of study, finding particular resonance with green designs, material reuse, and eco-friendly architecture. While Wilson’s initial theory might have seemed more aspirational than grounded, researchers are increasingly looking for health benefits associated with deep human involvement in natural surroundings.

The concept has profound implications on real estate, driving a paradigm shift towards biophilic designs — an approach that integrates natural elements into built environments. It further signifies that biophilia hypothesis is far-reaching, influencing not only the aesthetics but also the well-being and productivity of occupants.

Inspired by the outdoors

Commercial real estate firms are proactively adopting green design principles to incorporate nature-inspired elements into their office spaces. Here are several strategies they employ:

Butterfly gardens: Various commercial real estate (CRE) firms are carving out dedicated spaces for butterfly gardens, carefully selecting plants that facilitate butterfly breeding and sustain their life cycle. Recognising the value of holistic well-being and the therapeutic influence of nature, companies are also integrating medicinal herb gardens into their landscapes. These spaces, including the organic farming, butterfly garden, and medicinal herb gardens, lead to an environment that embraces sustainability.

Layout with skylights: Green designs, centred on maximising natural light, is a strategic focus for commercial real estate companies. While crafting office spaces, grade-A developers strategically position windows, skylights, and adopt open layouts to optimise the infusion of natural light. They incorporate roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, which facilitates a 30% reduction in power consumption.

Plants for purifiers: Developers are choosing materials such as reclaimed wood, stone, and bamboo for flooring, wall coverings, and furniture. Green facades as a central element featuring plants on vertical surfaces, not only enhance aesthetics but also play a vital role in countering the urban heat island effect. They contribute to cooling structures, retaining rainwater, and purifying indoor air, fostering a healthier and more environmentally conscious work environment.

Accent on common areas: Beyond individual workspaces, biophilic designs are also seamlessly integrated into common areas such as lobbies, meeting rooms, and break spaces. These communal zones often have elements like water features, greenery, and natural materials, fostering collaborative environments that inspire creativity and a sense of community among occupants. Furthermore, the incorporation of lush landscape podiums not only adheres to biophilic principles but also actively supports a healthier work-life balance for occupants.

Water-saving fixtures: Leading CRE developers are embracing the concept of resilient structures as an integral part of their ethos. They are leveraging renewable energy sources and cutting-edge systems to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. They are also incorporating state-of-the-art water-saving fixtures and using advanced wastewater treatment technologies to divert waste from the landfills.

The writer is Sr. VP Head Project Management, TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.