March 11, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Government launched automated building plan approval in R.R. Nagar and Dasarahalli zones in Bengaluru on a pilot basis on March 11. The facility will be extended to the entire city in the coming months.

The online method brings in convenience to those building houses, as the building plan approval process is automated, reducing interface with government officials and possible corruption.

Launching ‘Nambike Nakshe’, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru city development, said that the government hopes that about 10,000 building plans could be approved using the automated facility this year. “The facility has been launched to bring in transparency and convenience to people.” He pointed out that about 9,000 building plans had been approved by the BBMP in 2023.

The Nambike Nakshe is applicable to buildings on up to 50 X 80 site dimension and up to four units. The plans can be sanctioned with the help of empanelled engineers or architects. There is no need to visit the BBMP office. The fee for building plan should be paid online and approval is based on submission of appropriate documents. Mr. Shivakumar urged engineers and architects to empanel themselves.

About the new property tax structure in Bengaluru

Regarding the new tax structure in Bengaluru, he said that several problems were raised by people during an interaction.

“We have brought down the penalty by 50%, and waiver of interest on property tax dues. The UAV-based tax calculation being implemented since 2008 had caused confusion. It is being replaced by a uniform tax calculation based on guidance value. The property tax was last revised in 2016. About 16 lakh properties are not in the tax net.”

He said that a one-time provision will be made for those whose properties are not under the tax net to declare their property for tax purpose. “Such property holders will get property tax number and BBMP khata. While properties with valid documents will get A khata, converted properties will get B khata,” the Minister said.

