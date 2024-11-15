Art in healthcare spaces

Healthcare spaces play a vital role in the overall well-being of a patient. While these spaces have often been characterised by cold white walls and the pungent smell of disinfectants, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of creating environments that venture beyond sterile functionality to promote holistic healing.

Research indicates that spending time outdoors and having access to green spaces and art can significantly enhance human health. With patients, doctors, and medical staff spending long hours in the rooms and hallways of hospitals, the need for integrating art and nature into healthcare facilities is more critical than ever.

Throughout history, people have relied on nature as a strong source of healing and a resource for rehabilitation. Nature has also found its way into therapeutic practices such as horticulture therapy, where interactions with plants and gardening activities are utilised to promote physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. In contemporary healthcare architecture, the restorative benefits of nature can be leveraged through the integration of landscape and the natural elements of daylight and wind.

Green spaces, such as gardens and courtyards, can not only provide respite from clinical settings but also promote physical activity and social interaction among patients, visitors, and healthcare staff. Daylighting and ventilation, too, are crucial in fostering a calm healing environment, while also reducing the risk of airborne infections. Positioning patient and clinical areas along the northern edge can ensure optimal light intake without glare, while corridors and waiting areas can be designed as a heat buffer for these areas. The buildings must also be oriented to harness prevailing winds. Interventions such as balconies and terraces can further channel winds inside, contributing to a healthier and more comfortable environment for patients and staff alike. In addition, these strategies can significantly reduce the need for mechanical HVAC systems, crafting an environmentally sustainable environment.

Studies reveal that art can help alleviate stress and manage emotions effectively, making it a crucial element in crafting supportive healthcare environments. Arts, in the form of therapy, are commonly applied to an array of conditions and illnesses — from post-traumatic stress disorder to autism, mental health, chronic diseases, Alzheimer’s and dementia, neurological disorders and brain injuries, premature births, and physical disabilities — to improve patients’ overall health outcomes, treatment compliance, and quality of life.

Integrating region-specific art forms and crafts into the visual vocabulary of a hospital or healthcare centre can help familiarise the space and enhance emotional comfort for patients, distressed individuals and medical staff. Murals, wall paintings, and installations are a few options that designers can explore, especially in public areas, along with the use of vibrant colours. Open terraces and spill-out areas incorporating art can offer opportunities for interaction, enabling social well-being as well. Moreover, the inclusion of traditional art forms can support the livelihoods of local artisans and craftspeople.

The writer is a partner at SJK Architects.

