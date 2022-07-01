Calculating maintenance charges

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Our residence was constructed in 2001, with three blocks of plinth area ranging from 630 sq.ft. to 1,490 sq.ft. At present, the monthly maintenance charges are collected at a flat rate of ₹1,900, irrespective of the size of the flats. The aggrieved lot — the small flat owners — demand collection of monthly maintenance charges only on UDS basis of the respective flats, as per Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act 1994, now in force. The majority of flat owners numbering 50 are against the plea as facilities are equally provided. Please elucidate the course before us.

— A. Gomathinayagam, Chennai

The only provision governing payment of maintenance charges is found in TN Apartment Ownership Act, which states that common expenses shall be charged based on undivided interest in land. If your association is registered and governed by its bye-laws, you can make a representation in the EGM/AGM. If the decision of the general body is against any law in force, you can take up the matter to court.