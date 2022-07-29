Charges only after you move in

July 29, 2022 17:27 IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I have purchased a flat in Bengaluru. The builder collected 12 months maintenance as advance at the time of registration. My flat got registered in August 2021, but there was a delay in submission of documents by the builder as required by the bank. I got the key to the flat after registration. But, even before I occupied it, an association was formed (but not registered), and they opened an account with a private bank. They sent a notice to me asking me to pay the maintenance amount from November 2021 to March 2022. My question is whether the association can collect maintenance without being registered. They have not collected the audited accounts from the builder and many amenities like swimming pool, driveway, etc., are still not completed. Please tell me how to proceed in this matter. Should I pay maintenance to the association?

Ravindra Kumar, Bengaluru

Maintenance charges would be applicable only from the date of taking possession of the apartment by the allottee/ purchaser. If the flat was ready and sold thereafter, the association should typically collect the maintenance charges from the developer or land owner (as the case may be) for such period until sale of the flat, provided the same is permissible as per the bye-laws. You may make a representation to your association explaining the situation. If you are not satisfied with the response, you may file a complaint before KRERA (Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority) or consumer disputes redressal forum.

