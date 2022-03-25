All for the millennial

To eliminate the feeling of constant readjustments, designers have come up with an intelligent concept called resimercial layout — a combination of residential and commercial designs

As we sprint towards the new normal, the dynamics of business sectors is changing rapidly. The pandemic-induced lockdown and its subsequent disruption of personal and professional lives have highlighted the impact on working environment as well. The real estate sector, which has a multiplier effect on several other sectors, was one of the worst hit as all construction came to a grinding halt.

Since the past year, businesses across sectors have been seeking new ways to adapt and stay relevant to their audiences. A major transformation is underway in the way real estate companies evolve and adapt to ‘the new normal’. This includes dealing with unprecedented situations like the continuation of work-from-home culture due to the rising COVID-19 cases, change in consumer behaviour, digitalisation of company processes and integration of wellness aspects into the very core of construction, amongst others.

Occupiers are initiating new measures to facilitate a return to the office and accommodate new ways of working accelerated by the pandemic. While the health and safety of employees remain paramount, so is granting them the flexibility to better integrate their professional and personal lives. Although occupiers agree that the office remains essential to the future of work, they appreciate that the role it plays in satisfying the requirement of future workforce is rapidly evolving. In turn, corporate real estate professionals are being tasked with developing more agile strategies in the face of portfolios that are hurdled by contractual commitments, depreciation schedules and ethical standards.

Dynamic mix of possibilities

As mobile technology has enabled us to have access to information at our fingertips, the workplace paradigm has transformed as well. The combination of distributed offices, remote workers, cross-team communication, and the demand for immediate access to resources, as well as a digitally native workforce, has opened up a whole new universe of opportunities. For businesses, such a robust and dynamic mix of possibilities has resulted in problems and liabilities. Businesses who do not have a plan in place to deal with these disruptions and anticipate future changes will face a number of difficulties, including attracting and retaining top people. The transition to a digital workplace, however, is laden with challenges.

However, the emergence of Workspace as a service (WaaS) has enabled some organisations to overcome these challenges. WaaS is a hybrid workspace delivery model that combines virtualisation, enterprise mobility, and context-aware security to provide the highest level of security. It consolidates all end-user computing services by delivering all workspace resources as a universal single URL. To reduce duplication of investments and improve end-user experience, this architecture will combine all services under a single window.

India is increasingly luring Asian enterprises, notably mobile phone manufacturers, as it strives towards a greater commercial development in an attempt to become the manufacturing hub with the China +1 strategy.

The relocation of Asian mobile manufacturing companies is linked to the Indian government’s Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), which went into effect in April 2020. This policy package intends to entice foreign investors to relocate or diversify their manufacturing operations to India, thereby improving the country’s local manufacturing potential. This may be fuelled by economic and political incentives for Taiwanese businesses, particularly in the face of tense cross-strait relations. What this would lead to is a larger demand for either remote spaces or large-scale full-fledged office leasing in India, which in turn would boost the economy exponentially.

Current market dynamics

Commercial leasing took a big hit in the beginning of 2021 in response to the increased adoption of work from home. However, with one crore plus vaccinations across the country, by the third quarter, things started pacing back to normal within the backdrop of a gradual reduction in the number of cases, that installed a hope amongst people to return to the original working pattern, thereby revamping the demand for office spaces which was never shelved but only delayed considering the wellness requirements of the employees. This gave real estate companies a possibility to ramp up changes in the infrastructure to accommodate a workforce that needs social distance and accommodate hybrid working modules. This is largely due to an 89% uptick in office leasing space in the IT sector based on the September report by Collier.

Moreover, developers witnessed a demand surge specifically for the north region, factors like availability of Grade A offices, affordable rentals, investor-friendly policies from the state government coupled with the startup boom and rush of multinationals, contributed in making North the largest contributor in office space leasing in the whole country.

Demand for agile workspaces

With the millennial workforce moving back to office, occupiers are addressing a range of challenges. These start with the steps needed to support increased access to the office and include the shift towards new steady-state, in some cases hybrid, working arrangements. Realtors are strategising on space solutions which will remain a key driver in leasing spaces, therefore developers will develop a pilot strategy of devoting higher proportions to collaborative spaces, thereby expanding employee choice of working environment. After an entire year of having to work from the comfort of our homes, the sudden shift to the office would impact the productivity of an employee. To eliminate the feeling of constant readjustments, designers have come up with an intelligent concept of resimercial layout. The resimercial layout is a combination of residential and commercial designs. This trend emerged when millennials became familiar with the ‘Work Anytime, Anywhere’ algorithm, and COVID-19 was a catalyst to this trend.

Resimercial design depicts the touch of a homely environment and comfortable furnishing particularly in breakout spaces; features of the design include natural lighting, comfortable seating and classic houseplants. With multinational companies aiming to increase their portfolios to expand over the next three years, office leasing is expected to make a steady comeback giving rise to more employment.

However, employees are looking for settings that inspire a sense of warmth, comfort, and familiarity, especially now that COVID is a reliable partner and the WFH/hybrid model is becoming a major factor. With today’s “always on” work mode, developers should consider building homelike surroundings where both employees and employers may leverage the workspaces to become more productive. This could be one of several options for meeting the rising demand on employees. The distinction between commercial and home interiors is blurring as we race toward a more sustainable future, indicating the need for an environment that reduces stress, while enhancing productivity.

The writer is Vice-President Office & Retail Leasing (North), Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited.