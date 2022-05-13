A cut above

Less noise, more calm, better view and quality of life — welcome to the world of high-rises

Less noise, more calm, better view and quality of life — welcome to the world of high-rises

The desire for high-rise residences welled up as population grew and city areas became more crowded. They are wonderful places to live in and provide all of the creative pleasures and a very premium lifestyle. Furthermore, flats in sky-high buildings are seen as a more tranquil and secure heaven, away from the rush and bustle of daily life. Millennials are also found to love the city sky, explore its magnificent view, and prefer the quiet environment of a high-rise apartment. As a result, the city’s skyline continues to be defined by new constructions.

Unobstructed view

The picturesque view and sense of exclusivity that comes with living in a high-rise apartment is one of the key benefits. High-rise apartments provide the opportunity to take in and appreciate the surrounding scenery and flora. When compared to the lower levels of an apartment complex, living in a high-rise building provides more natural sunlight, ventilation, and air circulation. Since there are no barriers preventing sunlight and wind from reaching the apartment balconies or windows. Residents in a high-rise structure will be able to enjoy the naturally lit interiors.

Another advantage of buying high-rise flats is the pollution-free environment. Living on higher levels not only warrants a better view, but it also gives you cleaner air and less noise pollution. The air is cleaner at the elevation, bringing several health benefits to the people who live there. High-rise residences will have more open and airy atmosphere. Furthermore, enough natural light will be available in the living area.

Coming home to your high-rise apartment that gives solitude and calm at the end of a stressful and strenuous day is a luxury that only a few people can enjoy. Luxury apartments provide a combination of elegance and comfort. One of the primary benefits of living in a high-rise is that you live in a more calm, tranquil, and noise-free atmosphere. No matter how packed and noisy the city is, a raised apartment floor filters out all of the noise and bustle, creating a quiet environment that the homeowner will always treasure. Because it is not at the ground level, people will be less affected by the usual activity on the street.

Homebuyers get more privacy if you live on a higher floor. By choosing higher levels over lower ones, you can prevent unwanted intrusions and distractions. At upper levels, noise from the playground, parking, elevators, and traffic is minimal. One also gets greater privacy as a result of less contact with nosy neighbours.

As high-rise apartments are known for their views, they are typically located in affluent districts of the city. Furthermore, flats higher up in structure are larger and more elegant. This is why, in many apartment buildings, the top floor is turned into a penthouse tailored to fulfil the expectations of the premium customer.

The writer is VP Marketing, Casagrand.