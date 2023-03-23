ADVERTISEMENT

A blend of contemporary design and technology at PSG Convention Centre

March 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha

An overview of the PSG Convention Centre in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A circular building with glass facade, supported by steel structures, is capped with an aluminium dome, which is shaped like a cockle shell. The PSG Convention Centre, which was thrown open for public use almost a year ago, is a monolithic, multi-level facility.

According to architect Sangeeth Sharma, in terms of architecture and functionality, the centre is a space to gather, interact, and have conferences. It is a simple geometry building that is visible from outside but not towering, hiding other buildings in the vicinity.

N. Saravana Kumar, Prof-in-charge of Campus Planning and Infrastructure Development at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, says the “versatile auditorium” with a seating capacity of 1,500 is designed to host professional and cultural events. It also has an exhibition area of 14,000 sq.ft.

Constructed in about four years, the centre with glazed floors has three studios with adjustable seating capacity, VIP lounge, green rooms, and rehearsal rooms. The logo of PSG is the theme that blends with the interior design. The automatic lighting system has scope for multiple pre-set options and can be controlled with a mobile app too, he says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With a built up area of nearly one lakh sq.ft., the centre’s exterior spreads out with green landscapes, water fountains, and benches, providing networking space to the visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US