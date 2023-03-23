A blend of contemporary design and technology at PSG Convention Centre

March 23, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

A circular building with glass facade, supported by steel structures, is capped with an aluminium dome, which is shaped like a cockle shell. The PSG Convention Centre, which was thrown open for public use almost a year ago, is a monolithic, multi-level facility.

According to architect Sangeeth Sharma, in terms of architecture and functionality, the centre is a space to gather, interact, and have conferences. It is a simple geometry building that is visible from outside but not towering, hiding other buildings in the vicinity.

N. Saravana Kumar, Prof-in-charge of Campus Planning and Infrastructure Development at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, says the “versatile auditorium” with a seating capacity of 1,500 is designed to host professional and cultural events. It also has an exhibition area of 14,000 sq.ft.

Constructed in about four years, the centre with glazed floors has three studios with adjustable seating capacity, VIP lounge, green rooms, and rehearsal rooms. The logo of PSG is the theme that blends with the interior design. The automatic lighting system has scope for multiple pre-set options and can be controlled with a mobile app too, he says.

With a built up area of nearly one lakh sq.ft., the centre’s exterior spreads out with green landscapes, water fountains, and benches, providing networking space to the visitors.