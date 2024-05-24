Guntur photographer TN Vara Prasad uses photography as a tool for environmental education

The telling image of a tribal woman balancing water pots on her head while walking across a field of felled trees at a biodiversity hotspot in Andhra Pradesh; the picture of a vendor at Mamallapuram road pointing to a signboard that underscores the message ‘environment protection begins at home’; a photograph capturing Nature’s nurturing habitat of pelicans at Telineelapuram. Many such stunning images showcasing the diverse flora and fauna of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and other biodiversity hotspots feature in the collection of senior photographer T N Vara Prasad. Earlier this week, Rao was presented the Biodiversity Conservator Award 2024 by the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board in a function at AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam to mark World Biodiversity Day.

A retired superintendent from Central Excise, Rao’s journey in photography began in his early years in Guntur when he developed a profound love for Nature during his trips to the remote areas of Andhra Pradesh. Soon his clicks started getting noticed for their unique perspective and were published in magazines and newspapers. “These initial acknowledgments for my works gave me a boost. I joined photography clubs to deepen my technical understanding and started exploring the length and breadth of India. I was naturally drawn to the rural landscape and culture of India,” says Rao.

Beyond his work behind the lens, Rao is committed to environmental education. Apart from holding many awards and records, he has held more than 160 photo exhibitions across India to educate people, mainly school children, about environment conservation. “Understanding the crucial role young minds play in the future of conservation is critical to bring about change. I use a photograph as a visual aid to illustrate the importance of biodiversity and need to protect our environment,” says Rao, who has been actively involved in conducting awareness talks and exhibitions at schools across Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Karnataka. His sessions are designed to ignite curiosity and foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment among students.

The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Award is a significant milestone in Rao’s career, acknowledging not just his artistic prowess but also his dedication to environmental advocacy. The award ceremony in Visakhapatnam was attended by conservationists, government officials and fellow photographers who lauded Rao’s efforts.

“Our planet is a delicate web of life, and each of us has a role to play in its preservation. Through my lens, I hope to inspire others to see the beauty in our natural world and take steps to protect it,” he adds.