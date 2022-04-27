Daily Quiz | on William Shakespeare

Ranjani Srinivasan April 27, 2022 11:46 IST

April 26 and April 23 mark William Shakespeare’s birth and death anniversaries respectively. Here’s a quiz on the Bard of Avon and some of his popular works.

1. This idiom first appeared in 1599 in Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar and is used by the speaker to refer to an expression that is difficult to understand. It commonly refers to expressions that use excessive jargon, dialect, or symbols. Identify the idiom.

Answer : Greek to me

2. This series of seven paintings by Robert Smirke is derived from a famous monologue that features in a pastoral comedy written by Shakespeare in 1599. The paintings are titled 'The Infant', 'The Schoolboy', 'The Lover', 'The Soldier', 'The Justice', 'The Pantaloon' and 'Old Age'. What is the painting based on?

Answer : It is derived from the famous monologue 'All the world's a stage' from Shakespeare's 'As You Like It'

3. Shakespeare is the third most translated author in literary history. The first is the author of 66 detective novels and the world's longest running play The Mousetrap (since 1952). The second is a French writer best known for his adventure novels, including Around the World in Eighty Days (1872). Identify both authors.

Answer : Agatha Christie, Jules Verne

4. During the Elizabethan and Jacobean periods, the term 'boy players' was used to refer to children between the age of 8 and 12. These children were musically talented, strictly disciplined, educated in grammar, logic, rhetoric, and sometimes fluent in Latin. The boy players were controversial for their frequent appearances in enactments of Shakespeare's plays. What role did the boy players essay?

Answer : Boy players performed the female roles in the play as women did not perform on stage during the Elizabethan period

5. In November 1582, at 18 years of age, Shakespeare was married. He and his wife had three children together: Susanna, Hamnet and Judith. Incidentally, Shakespeare's wife lends her name to an Oscar-winning actress, famous for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Les Misérables, among others. Name her.

Answer : Anne Hathaway

6. Lord Chamberlain's Men was a company of actors for which Shakespeare wrote during most of his career. Founded in 1594, it was rechristened 'The Kings' Men' in 1603. What change that occurred in 1603 led to its rechristening?

Answer : Lord Chamberlain's Men became the King's Men in 1603 when King James ascended the throne and became the company's patron

7. This Shakespearean play is always referred to indirectly and never by its name. This is because Shakespeare is said to have used the spells of real witches in his text, angering the witches and causing them to curse the play. To say the name of the play is believed to put the play in jeopardy, and cause physical injury or death to cast members. Identify play, also known popularly as 'The Scottish Play'.

Answer : Macbeth

8. Shakespeare's 'gravedigger scene' is said to have been used by the playwright to generate comedy during tragedy. This scene has inspired many pop culture moments in which a person is contemplating a skull, reflecting on the impermanence of life and the inevitability of death. From which of Shakespeare's tragedies did this moment originate?

Answer : Hamlet; the scene is inspired by Prince Hamlet holding Yorick's skull, saying 'Alas poor Yorick!'



