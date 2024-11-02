GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘You Can’t Stop Change’: Arundhati Bhattacharya on AI’s Impact on Jobs and the Need for Upskilling in India’s Tech Future | The Interface podcast

Arundhati Bhattacharya joins John Xavier to discuss the challenge of deploying cloud-based AI applications in public sector banks in India.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:39 am IST

John Xavier

In today’s episode, we’re joined by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, India. In this role, Arundhati oversees the growth strategy of the company. Prior to Salesforce, Arundhati Bhattacharya was the first woman chairperson at SBI. 

During this interaction, Arundhati shares her insights on agentic AI framework, the challenge of deploying cloud-based AI applications in public sector banks in India, and the impact of autonomous AI agents on the job market.

Host: John Xavier

Produced by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

