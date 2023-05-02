HamberMenu
Yogesh Maitreya on Dalit representation in India | The Hindu On Books podcast

In the memoir, ‘Water in a Broken Pot’, the author writes an interrogative account of growing up as a Dalit and how they are denied right to their stories. 

May 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair

In this episode of On Book Podcast with The Hindu, we are joined by Yogesh Maitreya a leading independent Dalit publisher, writer and poet.

We are discussing his memoir, ‘Water In A Broken Pot’- where he recounts his life journey growing up in a working-class family with meagre wages to starting publishing house - Panther’s Paw Publication from the hostel room of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in 2017. The memoir is more than the story of his personal struggles. It is an introspective account of growing up in a casteist society that interrogates both his own self, his family, friends and the society at large. It questions the stereotypes that we have grown up with in the mainstream media, both films & books and how it leads to othering of an entire section of society.

Guest: Yogesh Maitreya, poet, writer, translator, and the founder of Panther’s Paw Publications.

Host: Sobhana K. Nair, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

