Podcast

Writer Sharanya Manivannan on her dramatic relationship with Chennai city | The Madras Week podcast

In this podcast coinciding with Madras day celebrations, authors who are connected to Chennai talk about the city. In this episode, writer Sharanya Manivannan, who was born in Sri Lanka, grew up in Malaysia and moved to Chennai in 2007, talks about her complicated relationship with the city and the its influences on her work. 

Guest: Sharanya Manivannan, writer.

Host: Pon Vasanth B.A

Related Articles

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 7:08:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/writer-sharanya-manivannan-on-her-dramatic-relationship-with-chennai-city-the-madras-week-podcast/article32642013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story