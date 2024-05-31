GIFT a SubscriptionGift
77th World Health Assembly: What’s standing in the way of a Pandemic Agreement? | In Focus podcast

This year’s World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva from May 27 to June 1. Professor T. Sundararaman joins us to discuss the progress in negotiations, the WHA’s role in democratising WHO policies, and balancing Big Pharma pressures with its mission of health equity and social justice.

Published - May 31, 2024 06:42 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The World Health Assembly (WHA) is the forum through which the 194 member-states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) discuss and decide on policy matters.

Every year, the WHA meets for a week in May. This year’s session, the 77th World Health Assembly, started May 27 and will conclude on June 1. There is a lot of interest in the WHA negotiations this year as the agenda items include an ambitious Pandemic Agreement, and amendments to the International Health Regulations.

What progress has been made in the negotiations this year? What role can the World Health Assembly play in democratising the policy-setting space at the WHO? And where does the WHA figure in the WHO’s evolving funding scenario where it has to juggle the pressures from Big Pharma while staying true to its core mission of health equity and social justice?

Guest: Professor T Sundararaman, a public health expert, who has served as Executive Director of National Health Systems Resource Centre and as Dean and Professor at the School of Health Systems Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

