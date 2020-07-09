With app bans, is Internet freedom being sacrificed for national security? | The Hindu Parley podcast

A discussion on the vulnerability of Internet freedom at a time of national security risks. This comes in the backdrop of the government’s decision to block 59 Chinese apps, something that followed the escalation of tensions at the border between the two countries.

Host: Sriram Srinivasan, Strategy & Digital Editor, The Hindu

Guests: Arghya Sengupta, Research Director at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Raman Chima, Asia Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now.

