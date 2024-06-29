GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wimbledon 2024: Preview and analysis of the men’s and women’s draw | In Focus podcast

N. Sudarshan speaks to us about what the Wimbledon 2024 draw looks like, and how the key contenders are faring with regard to form and fitness.

Published - June 29, 2024 04:07 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Wimbledon 2024 kicks off from July 1, promising some really exciting match-ups. This would also be the first time 22-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner will enter a Grand Slam as the world no. 1, 24-time Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic is racing against time to get fit after a knee surgery, and with French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, rounds out the Big Three of title contenders.

Among the women, there is a lot of anticipation around the return to form of home favourite Emma Raducanu. World No 1 Iga Swiatek will once again hope for a breakthrough on grass – the one surface that she has not been able to adapt to so far.

This Wimbledon will also be special for Indian fans as Sumit Nagal makes his main draw debut, and they can also cheer on Rohan Bopanna in the doubles.

What does the draw look like? Who are the greats we might not see again at this venue? And how are the key contenders doing with regard to form and fitness?

Guest: N Sudarshan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

