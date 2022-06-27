Wimbledon 2022: No ranking points but not lacking in excitement | In Focus podcast
N Sudarshan speaks to us on the controversy surrounding Wimbledon this year, and whether that has affected the players that are likely to claim the title
This year’s Wimbledon has been overshadowed by controversy, and is going to be a little different from other editions of the event in recent years. It has banned players from Russia and Belarus, and in retaliation, the ATP has withdrawn ranking points from the event. This means Wimbledon this year will be as good as an exhibition event, with both the men’s and women’s draw weakened by the absence of several top players. However, there will be no impact on the prize money, or the prestige value attached to the event.
The spotlight will continue to be on the rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Will Nadal manage to add to this tally of 22 Grand Slams and stay on course for a calendar Slam? Can Djokovic defend his title? Or will one of the NextGen players steal the thunder? We speak with N Sudarshan from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.
Guest: N Sudarshan, The Hindu’s Sports Bureau
Host: G Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
