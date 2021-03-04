Podcast

Will West Bengal tilt towards the right this election? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is only a few weeks away. While the BJP and the Trinamool Congress are locked in an intense battle, the Left-Congress alliance is attempting to win back voters.

Here we discuss the issues dominating this election.

Guests: Prasenjit Bose, an economist and political activist based in Kolkata; Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, a Kolkata-based political commentator and author of Mission Bengal: A Saffron Experiment

Host: Varghese K. George

Read the Parley article here.

