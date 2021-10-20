Will the Tatas be able to turn around Air India? | In Focus podcast

Probir Chandra Sen speaks to us on the Tata's investment, terms of the deal, and the protection of employees

On October 8, the Centre announced that the struggling State airline, Air India, was being sold to the Tata group for ₹2,700 crore in cash and ₹15,300 crore in debt. Some analysts believe that the sale of Air India provides a major fillip to India’s privatisation programme.

Will the Tatas be able to turn around Air India, especially when they have invested heavily in Vistara and Air Asia India? Are the terms of the sale such where employee interests will also be protected?

We try to answer these questions in this episode.

Guest: Probir Chandra Sen, former Chairman Air India and former Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Airlines.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu