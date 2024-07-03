GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will the T20 World Cup win trigger a phase of Indian domination in world cricket? | In Focus podcast

Amol Karhadkar speaks to us about the triumph of the Indian men’s cricket team at the T20 World Cup, and what is in store for cricket fans with the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October.

July 03, 2024

G Sampath
G. Sampath

India’s historic triumph at the T20 World Cup has laid many ghosts to rest for a generation of stalwarts, who have now passed on the baton. It has also earned Rohit Sharma a place in the pantheon of world-conquering captains, alongside the likes of Kapil Dev and M.S. Dhoni.

Was there anything that set this team apart from the others in the past that came too close, only to miss, such as the one that lost the ODI World Cup final last year? What does the retirement of Kohli, Sharma and Ravindrea Jadeja from the T20 format mean for Indian cricket? What’s in store for Indian cricket fans, with the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October? And will the victory in Barbados inaugurate a phase of Indian domination in world cricket, as is being suggested by many commentators?

Guest: Amol Karhadkar from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

