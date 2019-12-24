Will the NPR be the start of the NRC? | The Hindu Analysis Podcast
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the way for the updation of the National Population Register from April next year. Though the government was quick to state that the NPR is not related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) there are still questions over the process through which the former will be compiled and the information that will be sought. Could the NPR then, be a precursor to a national NRC. This podcast looks at the link between the Census, NPR, NRC and finally the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Guest: K Venkataramanan, Associate Editor, The Hindu
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more