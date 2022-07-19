Will the new ‘unparliamentary’ words affect freedom of expression in Parliament? | In Focus podcast

July 19, 2022 14:50 IST

P.D.T. Achary speaks to us on the impact of categorizing regular words as unparliamentary, and how that will affect the rights of the members.

A list of words deemed to be unparliamentary has created a storm as the monsoon session of India’s parliament commenced. Words like baloney, betrayal, bloody, chamcha, cheat, chhokra, corruption and even sexual harassment have been included in a compilation of unparliamentary words by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Is this a routine exercise? If that’s the case, why are Opposition members of Parliament up in arms? Who decides what words get to be used by MPs and MLAs in our democratic system? Should there be wider consultation before such a list is circulated?

Guest: P.D.T. Achary, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

