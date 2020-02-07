For a larger discussion on the Budget and economic growth
Will the new opt-in tax regime affect long term savings? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
In this episode we drill down into the specifics of the optional new tax regime proposed in the Union Budget which proposes that individuals foregoing exemptions and deductions would be taxed at reduced rates. What effect will this new opt-in structure have on the market for insurance, how will it affect home loans and most importantly, which structure may benefit you in the short or long term. We speak to an expert on taxation. Guest: Rama Karmakar, Partner, People Advisory Services, Ernst & Young India
