Will the India-China joint statement on de-escalation make any difference on the ground? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Our episode today looks at the joint statement issued by the Foriegn Ministers of India and China after a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting on September 10 in Moscow that went into the night, and which now contains a five-point course of action to de-escalate the four-month-long stand-off at the Line of Actual Control. In previous episodes, we have discussed the stand-off in detail at various junctures and why, for months, despite meetings at various levels, the de-escalation process was really making very little headway. What’s more, there only seemed to be more flare-ups.

Will this new five-point course of action make any difference at all? Where do things stand now and are they headed?

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor; Ananth Krishnan, former Beijing Correspondent.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

