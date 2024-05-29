GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will the ICJ ruling make a difference to the Israel-Gaza issue? | In Focus podcast 

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us about the recent International Court of Justice ruling to Israel, and whether the condemnation from countries in the region matters till the United States gives Israel a free pass.

Updated - May 29, 2024 04:33 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Israel has continued air strikes in and around Rafah’s humanitarian zone in Gaza killing at least 65 Palestinian civilians since May 25 in the face of stringent international condemnation.

The air strikes came after the International Court of Justice directed Israel on the 24th of May to stop its offensive in Rafah, an area supposed to be a safe zone for those displaced by an earlier Israeli offensive.

The ICJ also directed that Israel must take effective measures to enable any UN-backed commission of inquiry to enter Gaza and inquire into genocide allegations.

Putting more pressure on Israel, Ireland, Spain and Norway recognised Palestine as a state, something that India did back in 1988.

So, will the ICJ ruling make any difference to Israel given that it has continued attacks on civilians? Does the condemnation from countries in the region matter at all till the United States gives a free pass to Israel? Will the European Union finally adopt a more independent posture when it comes to dealing with Israeli aggression?

Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, formerly India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

