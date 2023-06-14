HamberMenu
Will the govt’s new anti-tobacco messaging mandate ruin your OTT experience? | In Focus podcast

Following the May 31st mandate to incorporate anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms, Aroon Deep speaks to us about the challenges the platforms may encounter, effectiveness of these ads and how this can change the streaming experience for users.

June 14, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

On May 31st, the Union Health Ministry issued a notification making it mandatory for over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings as seen in movies screened in theatres and on TV. The notification amended the rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004.

The OTT industry is quite upset with this move for various reasons, not the least of them being that it was not consulted. Critics have said that this move could disrupt the audience’s viewing experience, throttle creativity, and is an act of overkill that infringes on the right to freedom of expression.

So, what prompted this move? Does the inclusion of anti-tobacco messages in the middle of OTT content really make a difference? Is it practically feasible for OTT platforms and producers to incorporate anti-tobacco messages before a movie, in the middle of one, and every time a shot of tobacco consumption comes up?

Guest: Aroon Deep, The Hindu’s tech policy correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

