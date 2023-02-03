HamberMenu
Will the entry of advanced tanks turn the war in Ukraine’s favour? | In Focus podcast

Stanly Johny speaks to us on the MBTs that countries have pledged to send to help Ukraine, and if the entry of these tanks will have an impact on Russia’s war tactics. 

February 03, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The United States, Germany and the UK have pledged to send modern main battle tanks (MBTs) to help Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia. While the US has agreed to send 31 of its M1 Abrams tank, Germany will supply 88 Leopard 2 tanks, while the UK has pledged 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. These are far short of the number demanded by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky – but it wasn’t an easy decision to make, especially for Germany. Battle tanks are known to work best with air support, and now Zelensky has also started demanding combat air craft, namely F-16s.

When will the tanks reach Ukraine? What impact will their entry into the war zone have on Russia’s battle tactics? Can the infusion of such heavy firepower turn the war decisively in Ukraine’s favour?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

