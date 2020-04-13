Podcast

Will the coronavirus epidemic spell an end to open markets as we know it? | Parley podcast

Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation? Two experts delve into the topic in this edition of the Parley podcast.

Guests: Nagesh Kumar, a director at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP); and Biswajit Dhar, Professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, JNU. Host: Vikas Dhoot, Resident Editor-Mumbai, The Hindu.

