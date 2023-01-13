ADVERTISEMENT

Will the Budget be populist or fiscally responsible? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 13, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

with high inflation, there are questions about the government’s ability to spend freely at the moment. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Budget set to be presented in Parliament on February 1 will be the last full-year Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections are held next year. Given the electoral timetable, there is an expectation that the Budget could be populist in nature; but with high inflation, there are questions about the government’s ability to spend freely at the moment.

Here we discuss the fiscal situation.

Guests: Lekha Chakraborty, a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy; Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for ‘Parley by The Hindu’.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

