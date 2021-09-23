Will replacing Capt Amarinder Singh really help the Congress in Punjab? | In Focus podcast

Amandeep Sandhu tells us where the choice of Charanjit Singh Channi as CM leaves Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab was one of the states where the Congress was perceived to have a strong regional leader, with Capt Amarinder Singh leading the party to victory in the 2017 assembly elections. But now he has been replaced before the end of his term. Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh MLA, has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister, with just a few months to go for the assembly elections in early 2022.

What prompted this vote of no-confidence, as it were, against Capt Amarinder Singh? Where does the choice of Channi leave Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was widely seen as a contender and alternative to Singh within the Congress party, in the scheme of things? And how does this change affect the party’s chances in the forthcoming elections.

Guest: Amandeep Sandhu, author of Panjab: Journeys Through Fault Lines (2019), and two novels, Sepia Leaves (2008) and Roll of Honour (2012)

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu