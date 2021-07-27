Will consensual adult sex work be criminalised by the new anti-trafficking Bill? | In Focus podcast

Advocate Kaushik Gupta speaks on the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

There has been considerable debate over the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, which is likely to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

The objective of the bill is “to prevent and counter trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them," the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has said.

The National Investigation Agency, a counter-terrorism agency, has been made the nodal investigative agency for trafficking crimes. The Bill also states that the consent of the victim could be immaterial, leading to concerns that it would criminalise. Other concerns raised include draconian penal provisions, including death for some offences, and a heavy-handed approach that does not adequately address the root cause of trafficking - poverty.

Guest: Kaushik Gupta, an advocate practicing in Kolkata who heads a team of lawyers from West Bengal and Maharashtra, at the anti-trafficking collective Tafteesh.

Host: Zubeda Hamid